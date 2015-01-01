Abstract

Worker safety is a key concern in the construction industry. Making construction safer by reducing safety hazards is critical to sustainably developing the construction industry. Big data, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and other emerging information technologies are deeply integrated within the construction industry. The real-time monitoring of important physiological indicators of the physical state of construction workers is possible with the use of wearable sensing equipment and can pre-emptively give warning of safety hazards. Data mining and analysis of the monitoring data enable an assessment of the safety status of construction workers and can thus reduce potential hazards faced by construction workers on site. This study firstly reviewed the applications of common wearable devices in various industries, focusing on their use in construction safety. Then, CiteSpace 6.1 R4 software was used to visually analyze the literature data related to wearable devices in construction safety. Thirdly, a comprehensive review was conducted on the psychological state and safety evaluation methods of construction workers. Finally, several challenges and future research trends of wearable devices in the construction safety field were discussed. This paper has important theoretical value in advancing the field of construction safety risk management and improving risk control strategies.

Language: en