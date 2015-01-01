Abstract

In the Gulf region, the issue of road accidents and traffic safety is prevalent, which demands prerequisite progress in the field of safety. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries had obtained high rates of severe Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) in relative to other high-income countries. Therefore, there is a need for more in-depth research to understand the factors and variables behind this safety issue. This study aimed to determine the parameters affecting injury levels in road accidents. However, reported accidents in Kuwait were not reported in enough details necessary to design the required statistical models for the purpose of this study. Consequently, a holistic strategy design was introduced consisting of two fundamental approaches. Firstly, this work aimed to improve the data accident reporting and collection process to acquire better plans that will reduce traffic road accidents. Secondly, an engineering approach based on infrastructural and modern technological solutions was proposed to mitigate the effect of the factors contributing to accidents injury severity levels. The infrastructural solution consisted of Sand Barrel Crash Cushions and pedestrian facilities enhancement. Such measures to increase pedestrian safety can be achieved through improving the design of the crossings such as raised crossings and roadway narrowing (Road Diet).

Language: en