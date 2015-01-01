Abstract

It is vital to ensure the safety of hydrogen infrastructures, such as hydrogen vehicles, since a failure in operation can result in a large fire that can severely damage property and cause personal injury. The purpose of this study is to understand how hydrogen fires differ from fires generated by vehicles powered by hydrocarbons inside tunnels, which are diversely being used in the current world. Hydrogen's low density, and its broad flammability range and non-detectability add to our concerns and necessitates the need for this study, which can be used to theorise mitigating measures for minimising the risk to humans. In this study, a computational fluid dynamics (CFD) model is used to simulate different hydrogen fire scenarios. The present study examines the impact of tunnel slope, ventilation, and fuel storage capacity on fire propagation. The simulations focus on the temperature evolution inside a tunnel as a result of a hydrogen fire to provide a better understanding of effects of these parameters on hazard scenarios. Firstly, the results from the hydrogen tests are compared with those obtained from the tests conducted for a hydrocarbon fire, confirming the fuel significantly alters the thermal boundary layers underneath. According to the results, the slope of the tunnel did not show a significant influence on temperature change along tunnel length. This indicates that neither does its presence worsen the safety conditions nor aid in handling the hazard circumstances when the slope is changed from 0 to 9% inclination in this study. However, a significant impact of the ventilation velocity prompts a detailed study in the future, on the mechanism of ventilation velocities that can aid in rescue missions and minimise the damage.

