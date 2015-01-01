Abstract

The demand for energy is pushing operators to remote harsh offshore environments, which are characterized by extreme waves, wind, storms, currents, ice, and fog that hinder offshore operation and enhance structural degradation. Safety is a critical factor for oil and gas fields development in such harsh environments. Resilient design and operation of offshore facilities is one practical way to reduce the risks. Resilient design and operation require a comprehensive understanding of the static and dynamic behavior of the offshore system, the environmental constraints, and the associated risks. This paper presents a critical review of the harsh environments encountered during the exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources. A systematic review methodology is adopted in exploring the engineering challenges, potential risks, and models for the field development and support technologies. While presenting the current understanding, the study also highlights research opportunities. The study concludes that the current state of knowledge is inexhaustive and isolated, unable to provide an integrated solution for the design, operation, logistic support, environment, and safety challenges of remote harsh offshore operations. Digitalization provides an opportunity to fill some of the challenges. Research investments are needed to develop robust design and resilient technologies.

Language: en