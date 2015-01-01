Abstract

In this research, we suggest that understanding the underpinnings and aspects of community readiness to disaster, requires an assessment of actual and potential disaster victims' perspectives on recovery processes and community resilience i.e. the viewpoints of cultural insiders. We propose that community readiness be framed within a greater understanding of the actors' subjective viewpoints, local knowledge and culture and the historical context of the site or social formation, in light of the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Index (ND-GAIN Index). The main goal of the study is to identify sensitivity and risk of the community as well as their preparedness to deal with multi-scale hazards (such as cyclones, storm surges and other environmental disaster-shocks) in Indian coastal Sundarban. We have gathered empirical data from four sources using participatory research methods: a survey of 850 household heads, 15 focus group discussion, interviews of 15 key informants have been done. According to the ND-GAIN index, island villages and coastal front villages are particularly vulnerable and unprepared for the triggering effects of cyclone-induced multi-hazards and the situation is rapidly deteriorating. The villages in the inland are, for the most part, in a sustainable state. The characteristics of community readiness and their utility in the context of the coastal villages analysed, differ greatly based on their economic basis, occupations, and vulnerability situations.

