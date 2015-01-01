Abstract

High integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPSs) have been maintained for many years in the oil and gas industry in order to prevent over-pressurizing of the pressure facilities. Fundamentally, the main function of a HIPPS is to protect downstream equipment from excess pressure by continuously monitoring the line pressure and automatically closing the isolation valve(s) if the pressure rises above a specific level. A HIPPS is a specific application of a safety instrumented system (SIS) designed according to the International Electro Technical Commission (IEC) 61,508. This paper reviews the implementation of a state-of-the-art HIPPS for the subsea sector of the oil and gas industry. The different parameters that lead to subsea pipeline cost reduction due to HIPPS implementation are also reviewed in this paper. In addition, the usage of HIPPS for flare lines and relevant schematics are discussed. The paper introduces a case study of a 28" Class 150 HIPPS valve on a flare line. Four options of valves including ball, butterfly, through conduit gate (TCG) and axial are selected for the application. Value engineering methodology is used in order to select the most optimum valve for the application. The valves are compared based on one commercial and six technical parameters. The results of the value engineering show that an axial valve is the most suitable valve for HIPPS application. A butterfly valve could be considered if the intention is to reduce the cost of expenditure (CAPEX). A TCG valve is not recommended for this application according to the results of value engineering.

