Buchanan L, Ward C, Roseboro D, Ousley D. Social Studies Research and Practice 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE This article outlines theoretical and pedagogical approaches to investigating racial violence with learners in grades 3-12 and K-12 teacher candidates. Throughout, the authors use the 1898 Wilmington Race Massacre as a central example of racial violence. Using a blended framework of Muhammad's historically responsive literacy, King's Black historical consciousness and place-based learning, the authors describe two different inquiries that build content knowledge around the Wilmington Race Massacre and context knowledge around place as it relates to Black agency, resistance and perseverance.
Interdisciplinary teaching; Place-based education; Racial violence