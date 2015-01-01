Abstract

The aim of innovations in road safety is to contribute to the better protection of road users and to minimize damage to their property. The main objective of this article is to identify disparities in perceptions of a front braking light by examining the road safety of road users based on their type of employment and the number of kilometers driven per year. The research will evaluate the attitudes of selected groups of road users based on the number of kilometers driven in a calendar year and whether driving a motor vehicle is their main duty as part of their job. The analysis involved 239 respondents using a paper questionnaire. Disparities in perceptions of innovations, with regard to road safety, were evaluated using contingency tables, chi-square tests, non-parametric tests, and Cramer's V. Road users feel much safer with a front braking light when crossing traffic comprising vehicles and pedestrians (71%), at pedestrian crossings (74%), when turning left (63.4%), as well as when crossing traffic comprising multiple vehicles (62.5%). Disparities between respondents based on the type of employment of the road user were not confirmed. Road users with a higher number of driven kilometers have a more positive perception of the front braking light at pedestrian crossings.

Language: en