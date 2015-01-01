Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the epidemiological characteristics and trend of injury mortality among Pudong New Area residents from 2002 to 2021, and to provide scientific evidence for the prevention and control strategy.



Methods The injury death data of registered population from 2002 to 2021 in Pudong New Area were collected. The mortality, proportion and rank of death cause were calculated, and Joinpoint regression was utilized to analysis the variation tendency of the injury mortality with year.



Results The number of injury death among Pudong New Area residents in 2002−2021 was 22 241, the crude mortality was 39.99/100 000, the standardized mortality by Chinese standard population (ASR China) and by world standard population (ASR world) were 25.44/100 000 and 20.89/100 000, and the index of males was higher than females. The first four injury death causes were accidental fall, transport accident, suicide, drowning. The first death causes of male and female were transport accident and accidental fall. Drowning was the major death cause in age group 0-14 years, transport accident was the major death cause in age group 15−64 years and accidental fall was the major death cause in age group ≥65 years. Joinpoint regression showed that the standardized mortality rates by world standard population for males and females in Pudong new area from 2002 to 2021 decreased, and rate in male had fallen further than in female. The standardized mortality rates of transport accident, accidental fall and drowning decreased with years, and the rate of suicide was V-shaped trend.



Conclusion Injury deaths in Pudong New Area generally showed a downward trend. However, the standardized mortality rate of suicide had been risen for the past few years, and the distribution of different injury causes of death in the population changed. Intervention measures should be taken according to the changes of high-risk groups.

Language: zh