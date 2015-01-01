Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Drowning is a global problem. This so-called "silent killer" claims hundreds of thousands of lives every year around the world. Despite this, beaches are a fundamental space in the lives of many people throughout the world. The scant knowledge regarding aspects of safety, accident prevention and the identification of risks in these natural aquatic environments, all contribute to the number of aquatic accidents that happen. The objective of this study was to establish the reality about the Spain population's knowledge of risks on the beaches.



Methods: A study was carried out using a questionnaire, generated through Google Forms©. The questionnaire was available for 7 days, from May 12 to 19, 2022. 289 responses were selected. The Chi-square statistic was used to analyze the associations while Cramer's V statistics and the Odds Ratio were applied to analyze their strength. The significance level was p < 0.05 for the entire study.



Results: 50.5% of the participants knew how to correctly identify a rip current. In terms of defi- nition, identification and response to a current, those who were lifeguards were more likely than the general population to answer correctly.



Conclusions: Sex, age or place of residence do not seem to explain knowledge about rip currents in an active population group. Finally, as a factor in avoiding possible accidents related to currents, the importance of having professional lifeguards in natural aquatic environments is confirmed.

Language: en