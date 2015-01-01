Abstract

INTRODUCTION: We provide the out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) data from January 1, 2015 up to December 31, 2019 from Onze-Lieve-Vrouw Hospital Aalst (OLVA), Belgium.



Methods: We enrolled all the OHCA cases served by the mobile urgence group of OLVA. The four subgroups were composed as follow: "shockable and bystander witnessed", "shockable and non-bystander witnessed, "non-shockable and bystander witnessed" and "non-shockable and non-bystander witnessed.



Results: There were 568 confirmed OHCA cases of which 69 where suicides. Resuscitation was attempted in 328 cases. Witnessed arrest happened in 137 cases, bystander cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed in 98 cases of which phone CPR was started in 41 cases. First monitored rhythm was asystole in 221 cases, pulseless electrical activity in 53 cases, ventricular fibrillation in 36 cases and pulseless ventricular tachycardia in 3 cases. Pathogenesis was medical in 430 cases, traumatic in 53 cases, drug overdose in 6 cases, drowning in 9 cases, electrocution in 2 cases and asphyxia in 63 cases. 103 patients reached the hospital of which 2 died at arrival. 28 patients survived to discharge and 26 patients survived 12 months.



Discussion: There was no significant difference in the different Utstein subgroups between death on street after advanced life support started and also at hospital discharge. Only once a public AED was used, this was at a school after an electrocution. It is important to have sufficient AED's in public spaces and to train the population. The telephone operators recognized phone CPR started in Belgium in 2011, not every arrest. (Ethics committee 2819-MA-1002).

