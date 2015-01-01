Abstract

As online communication has increased due to the recent active use of messengers and SNS, cyber violence, which means bullying or bullying conducted on line, has emerged as a social problem. This study collected a total of 1,228 related articles from 2000 to 2018 through major Internet portal sites Naver and Daum to identify and analyze the actual status of cyber violence. As a result of the study, 71.5% of cyber violence perpetrators are male, 49.4% of teenagers and 25.1% of 20s, making up the majority of teenagers and 20s, and students account for 50% of all perpetrators. Second, the majority of victims of cyber violence were concentrated in their teens and 30s, with 64.9% of women, 40.0% in their 20s, 30.4% in their 30s, and 19.7% in their 20s. Third, as for the types of cyber violence, cyber verbal violence was 46.2%, cyber defamation 23.8%, and cyber sexual violence and stalking 15.8%. In the case of cyber violence perpetrators, men's types of abuse were cyber sexual violence, stalking, and cyber verbal violence, and women's types of abuse were in the order of cyber verbal violence and cyber defamation. Fourth, the causes of cyber violence appeared in the order of appearance or words disclosed in broadcasts or events, mistakes, problems with reason, and incidents and accidents. Fifth, the results of cyber violence were analyzed as 50.0% of assault, 22.3% of suicide, 7.4% of injury and murder, and 4.3% of threat, indicating that cyber violence was related to violent behavior and suicide. Based on these research results, social welfare education and intervention measures for cyber violence problems were proposed.



최근 메신저나 SNS 이용이 활발해지면서 온라인 소통이 증가함에 따라, 온라인상에서 발생하는 사이버폭력이 주요한 사회문제로 대두되고 있다. 본 연구는 실제 발생한 사이버폭력 실태를 분석하기 위해 주요 인터넷 포털사이트인 네이버(Naver)와 다음(Daum)을 통해 2000년~2018년까지 관련 기사 총 1,228건을 수집하여 내용분석을 하였다. 연구결과 첫째, 사이버폭력은 지속해서 증가하는 것으로 나타났고, 사이버폭력 가해자의 71.5%가 남성이며, 연령은 10대 49.4%, 20대 25.1%로 대다수이며, 직업은 학생이 50%를 차지하는 것으로 나타났다. 둘째, 사이버폭력 피해자 특성은 여성이 64.9%, 연령별로 20대 40.0%, 10대 30.4%, 30대 19.7% 순으로 피해자 대다수가 10대~30대에 집중되어 있고 특히 20대 피해자의 연도별 추이가 큰 폭으로 증가하였다. 피해자 직업별로는 방송·연예인 47.8%, 초중고 학생 23.7%로 나타났다. 셋째, 사이버폭력 유형은 사이버 언어폭력이 46.2%, 사이버 명예훼손 23.8%, 사이버 성폭력․스토킹 15.8% 순으로 나타났다. 사이버폭력 가해 남성의 가해유형은 사이버 성폭력·스토킹, 사이버 언어폭력 순이었으며, 가해 여성의 가해유형은 사이버 언어폭력, 사이버 명예훼손 등의 순으로 나타났다. 넷째, 사이버폭력의 원인은 방송이나 행사에서 공개된 모습이나 언행, 실수가 가장 많았고, 이성과의 문제, 사건·사고로 인한 경우 순으로 나타났다. 다섯째, 사이버폭력의 결과는 폭행 50.0%, 자살 22.3%, 상해·살해 7.4%, 위협 4.3%로 나타나, 사이버폭력이 폭력적 행동 및 자살과 관련되는 것으로 나타났다. 이러한 연구결과들을 근거로 사이버폭력문제에 대한 사회복지 전문교육과 실제적 개입방안에 대한 제언을 하였다.

Language: ko