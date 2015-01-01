|
Citation
유현경, 윤명숙. 한국사회복지교육 2023; 19-50.
Vernacular Title
사이버폭력 사건의 현황과 특성: 온라인 기사 내용분석
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
As online communication has increased due to the recent active use of messengers and SNS, cyber violence, which means bullying or bullying conducted on line, has emerged as a social problem. This study collected a total of 1,228 related articles from 2000 to 2018 through major Internet portal sites Naver and Daum to identify and analyze the actual status of cyber violence. As a result of the study, 71.5% of cyber violence perpetrators are male, 49.4% of teenagers and 25.1% of 20s, making up the majority of teenagers and 20s, and students account for 50% of all perpetrators. Second, the majority of victims of cyber violence were concentrated in their teens and 30s, with 64.9% of women, 40.0% in their 20s, 30.4% in their 30s, and 19.7% in their 20s. Third, as for the types of cyber violence, cyber verbal violence was 46.2%, cyber defamation 23.8%, and cyber sexual violence and stalking 15.8%. In the case of cyber violence perpetrators, men's types of abuse were cyber sexual violence, stalking, and cyber verbal violence, and women's types of abuse were in the order of cyber verbal violence and cyber defamation. Fourth, the causes of cyber violence appeared in the order of appearance or words disclosed in broadcasts or events, mistakes, problems with reason, and incidents and accidents. Fifth, the results of cyber violence were analyzed as 50.0% of assault, 22.3% of suicide, 7.4% of injury and murder, and 4.3% of threat, indicating that cyber violence was related to violent behavior and suicide. Based on these research results, social welfare education and intervention measures for cyber violence problems were proposed.
Language: ko