Abstract

Accident analysis studies aim at the identification of high rate accident location, safety deficient areas and the accidents prone zones. For this purpose the road accident data for seven consecutive years, pertaining for a city has to be used. The road geometry will be measured in accident prone location to find out the cause of accident, based on these result, suggestion are to be provided to reduce the frequency of accidents at that particular place. Accidents prediction is done by regressing traffic volume with accident data to obtain an equation which could apprehend the forth coming accidents in the future. Preventive measures regarding the improvement of traffic condition for minimizing accidents rate are suggested

Language: en