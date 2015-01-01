|
문, 손, 이, 이, 박, 박. J. Korean Soc. Hazard Mitag. 2023; 23(3): 53-60.
작업자 위치추적 및 BIM을 활용한 건설현장 안전 모니터링 기술 개발
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation)
Construction site accidents have been an ongoing concern, resulting in property damage and significant loss of life. Since the implementation of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, the importance of preventing human casualties in industrial accidents has been increasingly emphasized, and safety management is being carried out through on-site supervision. However, safety management personnel are insufficient in expansive construction sites. In this study, we developed a technique that determines a worker's position wearing a wearable sensor and manages the worker's safety around a hazardous zone defined in the digital twin environment. By converging IMU and UWB sensors with the Kalman Filter, the worker's positioning limit was improved, and BIM was utilized as a digital twin method. The findings demonstrate that it is possible to systematically manage worker-centered safety on construction sites by proposing preventive measures against the weakness of field supervisors as safety management personnel.
