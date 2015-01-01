Abstract

Construction site accidents have been an ongoing concern, resulting in property damage and significant loss of life. Since the implementation of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, the importance of preventing human casualties in industrial accidents has been increasingly emphasized, and safety management is being carried out through on-site supervision. However, safety management personnel are insufficient in expansive construction sites. In this study, we developed a technique that determines a worker's position wearing a wearable sensor and manages the worker's safety around a hazardous zone defined in the digital twin environment. By converging IMU and UWB sensors with the Kalman Filter, the worker's positioning limit was improved, and BIM was utilized as a digital twin method. The findings demonstrate that it is possible to systematically manage worker-centered safety on construction sites by proposing preventive measures against the weakness of field supervisors as safety management personnel.



건설현장에서의 사고는 끊임없이 발생해왔으며 이는 물적 피해뿐만 아니라 인명피해를 크게 야기한다. 최근 중대재해처벌법 시행 이후, 산업재해 중 인명피해 예방에 대하여 중요성이 더욱 부각되었고 현장감독을 통하여 안전관리가 이루어지고 있으나, 광활한 건설현장에서 안전관리 인력은 부족한 실정이다. 본 연구에서는 웨어러블 센서를 착용한 작업자의 위치를 파악하고 디지털 트윈 환경에 정의된 위험 구역 주변의 작업자 안전을 관리하는 기술을 개발하였다. 칼만 필터를 기반으로 관성 측정장치 및 초광대역 센서를 융합하여 작업자의 위치 측위 한계점을 개선하고 디지털 트윈의 수단으로 BIM을 활용하였다. 본 연구를 통해 현장감독 인력 부족에 대한 예방책을 제안하여 작업자 중심의 체계적인 안전관리가 가능할 것이라 판단된다.

