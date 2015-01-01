|
Citation
Jo KH, Lee SM, So WY, Lee EJ. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(13): e1891.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: As the importance of safety during sports activities continues to gain emphasis socially, the interest in creating a culture of safety and safety education to support this is also increasing. However, no study has examined the willingness of adolescents to complete safety education voluntarily. To identify methods of building a culture of sports safety among adolescents, this study investigated the structural relationship among three related variables: sports activity habits, intention to complete safety education, and sports safety awareness of Korean adolescents.
Keywords
|
adolescent; intention to complete safety education; mediating effect; sports activity habits; sports safety awareness; structural equation model