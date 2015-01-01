Abstract

Despite numerous studies on pedestrian safety, research on the impact of the built environment on pedestrian crashes have produced mixed results. This may be due to lack of understanding of exposure and risk factors in the built environment that could influence pedestrian safety. This study investigates the relationship between built environment characteristics and pedestrian crashes with a specific emphasis on exposure and risk factors. Using detailed traffic accident data accumulated over multiple years (2007-2021) in Seoul, Korea, we find significant relationships between crash counts and the built environment. Specifically, several D variables, such as population density, job-housing balance, and park density have statistically significant relationships with crash frequency. Also, risk and exposure-related factors, such as vehicle volume and speed, are strongly associated with pedestrian safety. These findings will help policymakers to develop effective land use policies and street design guidelines to ensure healthier and safer pedestrian environments.

