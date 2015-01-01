SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li H, Li Y. Mathematics 2023; 11(13): e2915.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.3390/math11132915

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Traffic incidents pose substantial hazards to public safety and wellbeing, and accurately estimating their duration is pivotal for efficient resource allocation, emergency response, and traffic management. However, existing research often faces limitations in terms of limited datasets, and struggles to achieve satisfactory results in both prediction accuracy and interpretability. This paper established a novel prediction model of traffic incident duration by utilizing a tabular network-TabNet model, while also investigating its interpretability. The study incorporates various novel aspects. It encompasses an extensive temporal and spatial scope by incorporating six years of traffic safety big data from Tianjin, China. The TabNet model aligns well with the tabular incident data, and exhibits a robust predictive performance. The model achieves a mean absolute error (MAE) of 17.04 min and root mean squared error (RMSE) of 22.01 min, which outperforms other alternative models. Furthermore, by leveraging the interpretability of TabNet, the paper ranks the key factors that significantly influence incident duration and conducts further analysis. The findings emphasize that road type, casualties, weather conditions (particularly overcast), and the number of motor and non-motor vehicles are the most influential factors. The result provides valuable insights for traffic authorities, thus improving the efficiency and effectiveness of traffic management strategies.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print