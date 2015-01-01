SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Binda DD, Gonzalez M, Rosales V, Black W, Ortega R. A A Pract. 2023; 17(7): e01705.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Wolters Kluwer)

DOI

10.1213/XAA.0000000000001705

PMID

37463288

Abstract

The delivery of drugs from the manufacturer to the hospital is a complex process. Despite numerous safeguards, lapses may occur, creating the potential for patient harm. Recently, an urban tertiary care medical center received a shipment of isoflurane bottles labeled for veterinary use. This error was not identified until the veterinary isoflurane reached the operating room automated medication dispensing system. No patients received the anesthetic. This report describes how such an error occurred, explains the differences between veterinary and human medications, and emphasizes the importance of vigilance in the drug supply chain to prevent patient harm.


Language: en
