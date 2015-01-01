Abstract

BACKGROUND: Current medical practices and recommendations largely ignore the safety of postconcussion driving, even though commonly used measures of neurocognition, balance, and vestibulo-ocular function show impairment.



PURPOSE: To compare simulated driving between patients with concussion and controls throughout concussion recovery using a case-control design. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 2.



METHODS: A total of 26 concussed and 23 control Division I collegiate athletes completed a driving simulation assessment at 3 time points (within 72 hours, asymptomatic, and return to sport). Cumulative driving simulation outcome variables included total number of collisions, speed exceedances, stop signs missed, lane excursions, total drive time, percentage of time over the speed limit, and percentage of time out of the lane. The mean speed, standard deviation of speed (SDS), lateral lane position, and standard deviation of lateral lane position (SDLP) were examined for each of the 11 drive segments. Outcomes were compared using generalized linear mixed models with random intercepts by participant with Poisson or normal distributions.



RESULTS: Within 72 hours of injury, the concussion group committed more lane excursions (median difference, 2; P =.003), exhibited greater SDS while avoiding a child pedestrian crossing the road (Cohen d = 0.73; P =.011), drove ~7 inches (~18 cm) closer to the centerline during a residential left curve (d = 0.90; P =.015), and had greater SDLP while navigating around a car crash compared with controls (d = 0.72; P =.016). When asymptomatic, the concussion group committed fewer speed exceedances (median difference, 2; P =.002) and had lower SDLP while navigating through a traffic light compared with controls (d = 0.60; P =.045). No differences were evident at return to sport. Groups did not differ in total collisions at any time point.



CONCLUSION: The concussion group showed more impaired driving patterns within 72 hours of injury, drove more conservatively once asymptomatic, and had similar driving performance at the time they returned fully to sport. Clinicians should consider these findings when discussing driving with patients acutely after concussion. Further research is needed to determine whether on-road collision risk is elevated after concussion.

