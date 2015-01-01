Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Little is known about how workers use cannabis following a work-related injury/illness, including whether they receive clinical guidance. The objective was to compare characteristics of workers using and not using cannabis after a work-related injury/illness and describe use patterns.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Workers who experienced a work-related physical injury/illness resulting in one or more days of lost time compensated by the workers' compensation authority in Ontario, Canada (n=1196).



METHODS: Participants were interviewed 18 or 36 months after their injury/illness. Participants were asked about their past-year cannabis use, including whether use was for the treatment of their work-related condition. Sociodemographic, work and health characteristics were compared across cannabis groups: no past-year use; use for the work-related condition; use unrelated to the work-related condition. Cannabis use reasons, patterns, perceived impact and healthcare provider engagement were described.



RESULTS: In total, 27.4% of the sample reported using cannabis (14.1% for their work-related condition). Workers using cannabis for their condition were less likely to be working (58.0%) and more likely to have quite a bit/extreme pain interference (48.5%), psychological distress (26.0%) and sleep problems most/all the time (62.1%) compared with those not using cannabis (74.3%, 26.3%, 12.0% and 38.0%, respectively) and those using cannabis for other reasons (74.2%, 19.5%, 12.0% and 37.1%, respectively) (all p<0.0001). No significant differences were observed in medical authorisations for use among those using cannabis for their condition (20.4%) or unrelated to their condition (15.7%) (p=0.3021). Healthcare provider guidance was more common among those using cannabis for their condition (32.7%) compared with those using for other reasons (17.1%) (p=0.0024); however, two-thirds of this group did not receive guidance.



CONCLUSIONS: Cannabis may be used to manage the consequences of work-related injuries/illnesses, yet most do not receive clinical guidance. It is important that healthcare providers speak with injured workers about their cannabis use.

