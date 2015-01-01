Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Previous research, including high-quality systematic reviews, has found that cervical injury, which often accompanies concussive head injury, can delay recovery from concussion. One pilot randomized controlled trial found that focused cervical assessment and appropriate intervention in children and young adults with persisting postconcussive symptoms (PPCS) improved recovery outcomes. Our sports medicine clinics adopted this approach early (within 2 weeks) in children (aged 10-18 years) after concussion. This study describes our clinical management protocol and compares the recovery trajectories in children after concussion with and without a concomitant cervical injury.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study.



SETTING: Three university-affiliated outpatient sports medicine clinics from September 2016 to December 2019.



PATIENTS: One-hundred thirty-four concussed children with cervical impairment (mean age 14.9 years, 65% male, and 6.2 days since concussion) were compared with 130 concussed children without cervical impairment (mean age 14.9 years, 57% male, and 6.0 days since concussion). INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Examination findings related to the cervical spine (range of motion, cervical spasm, and cervical tenderness).



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Recovery time (measured in days), concussion symptom burden (Postconcussion Symptom Scale), and incidence of PPCS.



RESULTS: Children with cervical impairment reported a higher initial symptom burden; however, there were no differences in recovery time (33.65 [28.20-39.09] days vs 35.98 [27.50-44.45] days, P = 0.651) or incidence of PPCS (40.0% vs 34.3%, P = 0.340).



CONCLUSIONS: We conclude that within this pediatric population, early identification and management of cervical injuries concomitant with concussion may reduce the risk of delayed recovery.

Language: en