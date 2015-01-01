|
McPherson JI, Kaur G, Darling SR, Surace A, Willer BS, Leddy JJ, Haider MN. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37462603
OBJECTIVE: Previous research, including high-quality systematic reviews, has found that cervical injury, which often accompanies concussive head injury, can delay recovery from concussion. One pilot randomized controlled trial found that focused cervical assessment and appropriate intervention in children and young adults with persisting postconcussive symptoms (PPCS) improved recovery outcomes. Our sports medicine clinics adopted this approach early (within 2 weeks) in children (aged 10-18 years) after concussion. This study describes our clinical management protocol and compares the recovery trajectories in children after concussion with and without a concomitant cervical injury.
