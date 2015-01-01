Abstract

Women with substance use disorders (SUDs) who are homeless or near homeless have high rates of mental health, behavioral health, and SUD treatment needs. To effectively respond to these needs, it is critical to understand the population-specific trauma experiences of these women. This descriptive study examined the extent and nature of trauma experience among women who have an SUD and are homeless or near homeless.



RESULTS (n = 851 women) indicated high rates of trauma experience. All participants (100%) reported at least one type of trauma experience in their lifetime, with the majority (75.3%) having experienced five to seven of the seven types of trauma experiences assessed. Participants reported high levels of emotional severity related to the majority of traumatic events experienced. The pervasiveness of the trauma experiences and the related emotional impact among women with SUDs who are homeless or near homeless reinforce the necessity for trauma-informed care in treatment settings.

Language: en