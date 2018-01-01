|
Evenden J, Harris D, Wells AJ, Toson B, Ellis DY, Lambert PF. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37461384
OBJECTIVE: Considerations in traumatic brain injury (TBI) management include time to critical interventions and neurosurgical care, which can be influenced by the geographical location of injury. In Australia, these distances can be vast with varying degrees of first-responder experience. The present study aimed to evaluate the association that distance and/or time to a major trauma centre (MTC) had on patient outcomes with moderate to severe TBI.
brain injuries; traumatic; hospital mortality; time; transportation of patients; treatment outcome