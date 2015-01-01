|
Galano MM, Uribe AC, Howell KH, Miller-Graff LE. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37463520
OBJECTIVES: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is associated with an elevated risk of substance use, but few studies have simultaneously examined other aspects of victimization history that may contribute to substance use. The current study examined the direct and moderating effects of childhood polyvictimization (i.e., multiple experiences of violence victimization before age 18) on the association between IPV subtypes (physical, sexual, psychological, and injury) and alcohol/drug use.
alcohol use; drug use; adverse childhood experiences; IPV; young adults