Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is associated with an elevated risk of substance use, but few studies have simultaneously examined other aspects of victimization history that may contribute to substance use. The current study examined the direct and moderating effects of childhood polyvictimization (i.e., multiple experiences of violence victimization before age 18) on the association between IPV subtypes (physical, sexual, psychological, and injury) and alcohol/drug use.



METHODS: A sample of 256 college students ages 18-25 (72% female, 68% white) completed a survey assessing past-year IPV, childhood polyvictimization, and past three-month substance use.



RESULTS: There were no direct or joint associations between IPV, childhood polyvictimization, and alcohol use. There were direct associations between psychological IPV, childhood polyvictimization, and drug use. No other forms of IPV were significantly associated with drug use.



CONCLUSIONS: Results highlight unique direct associations between violence victimization and drug use risk compared to alcohol use risk in this context.

Language: en