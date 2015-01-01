|
Citation
|
McCool MW, Mochrie KD, Lothes JE, Guendner E, John JS, Noel NE. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37462923
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Substance use disorders and borderline personality disorders (BPD) often co-occur and may be concurrently treated by Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). However, there is limited information on how drug use and suicidal ideation may interact in the daily lives of individuals receiving DBT treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
drug use; suicidal ideation; cannabis use; Dialectical Behavior Therapy