Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Substance use disorders and borderline personality disorders (BPD) often co-occur and may be concurrently treated by Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). However, there is limited information on how drug use and suicidal ideation may interact in the daily lives of individuals receiving DBT treatment.



METHODS: This study examined the DBT diary cards of 47 individuals in a community mental health center's partial hospital and intensive outpatient program. Multilevel modeling techniques were used to examine the moderating effects of BPD symptom severity on the relationship between same day, 1-, 2-, and 3-day lagged drug use and suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: Results indicated a significant relationship between same-day, 1-day lagged, 2-day lagged drug use and suicidal ideation. BPD was a moderator for the relationship between 1-day lagged drug use and suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: Limitations of the study include the measure for BPD symptom severity was only collected pretreatment and the results are likely limited to the effects of cannabis use on suicidal ideation. Clinicians may need to consider the prolonged effects of drug use on suicidal ideation when conducting chain analyses on suicidal behaviors.

