Abstract

PURPOSE: This paper examines patterns of response to a multi-disciplinary wrap-around program for homeless adolescents and transition-aged youth with substance use and/or mental health disorders.



METHOD: A cluster analysis of outcome data from 148 youth was conducted.



RESULTS: Cluster 1 (n = 67) demonstrated significant decreases in risky behavior (e.g., engaging in unprotected sex, crime, and substance use) and poor interpersonal relationships (e.g. more interaction with family and friends and lower rates of violence) but experienced relatively fewer interactions with family and friends. Cluster 2 (n = 57) demonstrated a significant decrease in poor life functioning (e.g., lower rates of employment/education, better quality of life, and less symptoms of internalizing disorders). Cluster 3 (n = 24) experienced significant increases in risky behavior, poor life functioning, and poor interpersonal relationships.



DISCUSSION: Clusters 1 and 2 improved over six months of care. Cluster 3 deteriorated despite receiving similar services and used more opioids and stimulants.



CONCLUSIONS: Peer engagement in programs for this population are important. Recommendations for cluster 3 include targeted outreach, medication assisted treatment, and additional research-supported treatments. Further research is needed to test these interventions over longer periods of time.

