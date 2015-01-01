Abstract

BACKGROUND: This longitudinal study examined risk factors for future suicidality among North Korean defectors (NKDs) living in South Korea.



METHODS: The subjects were 300 NKDs registered with a regional adaptation center (the Hana Center) in South Korea. Face-to-face interviews were conducted using the North Korean version of the World Health Organization's Composite International Diagnostic Interview to diagnose mental disorders according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fourth Edition. Subjects were also asked about sociodemographic and clinical factors at baseline. At follow-up after three years, the NKDs (n = 172 respondents) were asked to participate in an online survey, responding to self-questionnaires about suicidality. Logistic regression analyses were used to explore associations between baseline variables and future suicidality among NKDs.



RESULTS: Thirty (17.4%) of the 172 survey respondents reported suicidality at follow-up. The presence of health problems over the past year, any prior suicidality at baseline, a higher score on a trauma-related scale, and a lower score on a resilience scale at baseline were associated with greater odds of suicidality at follow-up after adjusting for age, sex, and educational level. Of all mental disorder categories, major depressive disorder, dysthymia, agoraphobia, and social phobia were also associated with significantly increased odds of suicidality at follow-up after adjusting for age, sex, educational level, and prior suicidality at baseline.



CONCLUSION: Resilience, a previous history of suicidality, and the presence of lifetime depressive disorder and anxiety disorder should be given consideration in mental health support and suicide prevention in NKDs.

