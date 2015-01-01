Abstract

Whether social determinants of health are associated with clinical outcome following concussion among adolescents is not well established. The present study examined whether neighborhood-level determinants are associated with clinical recovery time following concussion in adolescents. Participants included adolescent student athletes (N=130; age M=16.6, SD=1.2; 60.8% boys, 39.2% girls) who attended one of nine selected high schools in Maine, USA. The Area of Deprivation Index (ADI), an indicator of neighborhood disadvantage was used to group high schools as either high or low in neighborhood disadvantage. Athletic trainers entered injury and recovery dates into an online surveillance application between September 2014 and January 2020. Chi-square analyses and Kaplan-Meier survival analyses were used to compare the groups on two clinical outcomes: days to return to school and days to return to sports.



RESULTS of chi-square tests did not reveal between group differences in return to school at 21 or 28 days. However, groups differed in the percentage of adolescents who had returned to sports by 21 days (greater neighborhood disadvantage, 62.5%, lesser neighborhood disadvantage 82.0%, 2=4.96, p=0.03, OR=2.73, 95% CI, 1.11-6.74) and 28 days (greater neighborhood disadvantage, 78.6%, lesser neighborhood disadvantage 94.0%, 2=5.18, p=0.02, OR=4.27, 95% CI, 1.13-16.16) following concussion. A larger proportion of adolescents attending schools located in areas of greater neighborhood disadvantage took more than 21 and 28 days to return to sports. These results indicate an association between a multifaceted proxy indicator of neighborhood disadvantage and clinical outcome following concussion. Further research is needed to better characterize factors underlying group differences in time to return to sports and the interactions between neighborhood disadvantage and other correlates of clinical recovery following concussion.

Language: en