Citation
Gaudet C, Cook NE, Kissinger-Knox A, Liu BC, Stephenson K, Berkner P, Iverson GL. J. Neurotrauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
37463069
Abstract
Whether social determinants of health are associated with clinical outcome following concussion among adolescents is not well established. The present study examined whether neighborhood-level determinants are associated with clinical recovery time following concussion in adolescents. Participants included adolescent student athletes (N=130; age M=16.6, SD=1.2; 60.8% boys, 39.2% girls) who attended one of nine selected high schools in Maine, USA. The Area of Deprivation Index (ADI), an indicator of neighborhood disadvantage was used to group high schools as either high or low in neighborhood disadvantage. Athletic trainers entered injury and recovery dates into an online surveillance application between September 2014 and January 2020. Chi-square analyses and Kaplan-Meier survival analyses were used to compare the groups on two clinical outcomes: days to return to school and days to return to sports.
Language: en
Keywords
HEAD TRAUMA; PEDIATRIC BRAIN INJURY; HUMAN STUDIES; OUTCOME MEASURES; TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY