Morral AR, Schell TL, Smart R. JAMA Netw. Open 2023; 6(7): e2324191.
37462974
The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) estimates that between 2017 and 2020 veteran suicide rates were 1.57 to 1.66 times greater than nonveterans in the US, after adjusting for age and sex differences.1 This finding does not mean that veteran suicide rates are 1.57 to 1.66 times greater than nonveterans with the same age and sex distributions. The US government approach to age and sex adjustment compares suicide rates under counterfactual conditions in which veteran and nonveteran populations share a common age and sex distribution, namely that of the population of the US in 2000. In this study we compare the relative risk of suicide among veterans and nonveterans using the government's method called direct standardization with an alternative approach that compares the true veteran population with an age- and sex-matched nonveteran population (indirect standardization).
