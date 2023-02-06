|
Citation
|
Akkaya M, Öktem U, Tolunay T, Ocak M, Yolaçan DS, Gürler A, Çepni, Kapıcıoğlu MIS, Ocguder DA, Acar MA, Safalı S, Çiftçi S, Özdemir A, Aktaş S, Korkmaz M, Yağcı TF, Demir T, Kurt E, Doğan AV, Görgel MA, Acar A, Kuş A, Berkay AF, Mıhlayanlar F, Yıldırım Y. Jt. Dis. Relat. Surg. (Ankra) 2023; 34(2): 503-508.
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: This study aims to investigate the patient profile at a medium-volume hospital located in the earthquake zone among patients who received orthopedic treatment within the first five days after the natural disaster that was considered a major earthquake.
PATIENTS AND METHODS: Between February 6(th), 2023 and February 10(th), 2023, a total of 338 patients (156 males, 182 females; mean age: 42.2±9.7 years; range, 0 to 87 years) who received orthopedic treatment in our center were retrospectively analyzed. The patients were divided into four groups according to age as follows: infants (younger than one year of age), children (one to 13 years), adults (14 to 59 years), and elderly (60 years or older).
RESULTS: Considering the age distribution, 291 (86%) patients were young adults. A total of 173 orthopedic surgeries were performed, including internal fixation in 63 patients, external fixation in 11 patients, upper/lower extremity fasciotomy in 47 patients, amputation in 39 patients, and soft tissue debridement in 13 patients.
CONCLUSION: It is of utmost importance to recognize the principles of emergency fracture fixation and fasciotomy to successfully perform orthopedic surgeries after a natural disaster such as a major earthquake, particularly when the number of earthquake victims is considerably high.
Language: en