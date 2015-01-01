Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a serious public health concern in China. In the present study, we investigated the specific mechanisms underlying relative deprivation and suicide in rural China.



METHODS: A large psychological autopsy study was conducted in rural China, in which 392 suicides and 416 community-living controls were consecutively recruited. Multiple logistic regression analysis was used to assess the relationship between relative deprivation and suicide, with depression as a potential mediator.



RESULTS: Young people who experienced relative deprivation were at a greater risk of suicide and depression. Depression plays a mediating role in the relationship between relative deprivation and suicide. LIMITATIONS: Due to the limitations of the data, we cannot know whether there is mutual causation between relative deprivation and depression. The self-reported relative deprivation may also produce some influence on the results.



CONCLUSIONS: The current findings demonstrate the importance of relative deprivation as one of the four sources of psychological strain to explain how relative status is associated with suicide. The findings also can be translated into the clinical and preventive practice for suicide.

