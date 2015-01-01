Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Recreational swimming/diving is among the most common physical activities in US children and a significant cause of morbidity across the United States. This study updates the national epidemiology of diving-related injuries.



METHODS: The Consumer Product Safety Commission's National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database was queried for patients aged 0 to 19 from 2008 to 2020 who presented to any of the 100 National Electronic Injury Surveillance System-participating emergency departments for a diving-related injury. Dive characteristics such as dive height, dive skill, dive direction, and dive sequence were determined from case narratives.



RESULTS: A total of 1202 cases were identified for analysis corresponding to a total national estimate of 37,387 diving related injuries during the period from 2008 to 2020 and a national incidence of 3.6 injuries per 100,000 population. Males accounted for 64% of injuries. The average yearly incidences of injury in the 10 to 14 and 15 to 19 age groups were identical at 5.8 per 100,000. Contact with the diving board or platform was the most common cause of injury (34%). Diving backwards or attempting a flip or handstand dive were associated with increased odds of sustaining an injury resulting from contact with the diving board or platform (odds ratio, 16.0 and 6.9, respectively). In 2020, the incidence of diving-related injury fell to 1.6 per 100,000 population.



CONCLUSIONS: Diving injuries are common in children and adolescents, especially in boys aged 10 to 19. There was a significant reduction in diving-related injury corresponding with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en