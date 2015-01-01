Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to determine the epidemiology of eye injuries in children and the influential factors involved.



METHODS: Eighty cases of confirmed ocular trauma were included in this cross-sectional study. Data were obtained via a checklist containing demographic information, site of the insult, the interval between the injury and physician visit, trauma mechanism, and medical history, including previous history of ocular trauma.



RESULTS: Among 80 children with ocular trauma, 72.5% (n = 58) were boys. A marked preponderance (46.2%) of injuries was seen in the age group younger than 6 years. The youngest patient was a 1-year-old, and the oldest was aged 17. Most (76.25%) of the incidents occurred indoors. A total of 67.5% of accidents were induced by sharp objects (knife and glass). Most accidents occurred in spring, whereas the least number of accidents occurred in winter. The corneoscleral laceration was the most common manifestation, followed by the laceration of the iris, uveal prolapse, hyphema, and cataracts. Furthermore, rare cases of retinal detachment, hypopyon, and corneal epithelial defects were seen.



CONCLUSIONS: The highest incidents of ocular trauma occurred in boys, especially those younger than 6 years. The high number of sharp object injuries is also concerning. These findings provide us with evidence that further educational interventions and supervision are required in these groups to minimize the possible devastating injuries before the opportunity even arises.

Language: en