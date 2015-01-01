Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the characteristics and trends of children aged 3 to 19 years treated in US emergency departments for dance-related injuries.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis of data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System from 2000 through 2020 was conducted.



RESULTS: An estimated 489,119 children received emergency treatment for a dance-related injury, averaging 23,291 children annually, and the rate of injury increased 68.1% during the 21-year study period. Girls accounted for 80.3% and children aged 15 to 19 years accounted for 46.5% of cases. Sprains/strains were the most frequent diagnosis (44.4%), and lower extremities were the most commonly injured body region (56.4%). Compared with other body regions, patients aged 3 to 10 years were more likely to sustain head/neck injuries (odds ratio, 3.94, 95% confidence interval, 3.42-4.52) than 11- to 19-year-olds. Falls and noncontact mechanisms of injury accounted for 35.6% and 32.1% of injuries, respectively. Unstructured dance activity was associated with 30.8% of dance-related injuries overall and 67.0% among children aged 3 to 5 years. Ballet/pointe dancers frequently sustained lower extremity sprains/strains (39.2%). Compared with other dance types, break dancing was more commonly associated with injuries to an upper extremity than other body regions (odds ratio, 4.76, 95% confidence interval, 3.66-6.19).



CONCLUSIONS: The rate of pediatric dance-related injuries treated in US emergency departments is increasing. Unstructured dance activity was an important source of dance-related injury, especially among children aged 3 to 5 years. The injury diagnosis and body region injured varied by child age and type of dance. Additional targeted prevention efforts should be implemented that address the injury characteristics of dancer subgroups.

