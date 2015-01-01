Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bombings are the most common cause of civilian deaths in wars, and unfortunately, a large proportion of civilian victims are children.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate the frequency of blast lung injury (BLI), to evaluate lung injury patterns on tomographic images, and to document the relationship between blast lung and mortality in children exposed to the blast effect.



METHODS: Thirty-six children (25.3% of pediatric patients brought to our hospital with blast injury) with BLI were included in the study. The pediatric trauma score evaluations made in the emergency department in the first admission were recorded. Lung injury findings in the computed tomography images of the patients were examined, and injuries detected in other systems were recorded.



RESULTS: The most common lung injury pattern was contusion (right: 69.4%, left: 80.6%). The incidence of brain damage (52.4%) and intra-abdominal injury (76.2%) in children with low pediatric trauma score value was statistically significantly higher (P = 0.049, P = 0.017, respectively). There was no statistically significant correlation between the presence of lung injury, injury patterns, and mortality. The incidence of brain damage in deceased patients (61.5%) was statistically significantly higher than the incidence of brain damage in surviving patients (26.1%) (P = 0.036). Low pediatric trauma score was observed in 11 (84.6%) of the deceased children and in 10 (43.5%) of the survivors (P = 0.016). The mean age of children with hemothorax in the right lung was statistically significantly lower than those without (P = 0.014).



CONCLUSION: Our findings revealed that pediatric BLI is common after a blast, that it is associated with other system injuries, and that a multimodal radiological approach is required in child victims.

