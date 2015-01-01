Abstract

Suicide rates among veterans remain high, underscoring the necessity of identifying modifiable suicide risk and protective factors that can be targeted through public health approaches. One way to ensure that survey-based research yields information necessary to translate findings into patient-centered interventions is through veteran engagement. The current manuscript describes perspectives of members of a national Veterans Engagement Board (VEB) in contributing to the Assessing Social and Community Environments with National Data (ASCEND) for Veteran Suicide Prevention project. Contributions have included strengthening communication with potential veteran participants, addressing sensitive survey topics such as firearms and suicide, and ensuring that ASCEND is responsive to current national and global events. Additionally, Veterans Engagement Board members described the personal impact of engagement. These contributions highlight the value of veteran engagement as an integral component of suicide risk and prevention research.

