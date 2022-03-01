|
INTRODUCTION: Different studies have suggested that psychological, social and economic factors could contribute to an increase in the suicide. That is why the scientific community fear an epidemic of suicides secondary to this crisis. The objective is to evaluate the variables related to suicidal behavior during the two states of alarm and to review if there were sociodemographic or clinical differences with respect to periods prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We compared visits to the emergency room and their characteristics of all patients with suicidal behavior before and after the pandemic in Lérida. Information on sociodemographic status, reason for consultation, diagnosis and characteristics of suicidal behavior was obtained from the electronic medical record.
Language: es
Humans; Female; Male; Risk Factors; Brain; Mental health; COVID-19; Emergency Service, Hospital; Salud mental; *Suicidal Ideation; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Cerebro; COVID19; Efectos a largo plazo; Long terms effects; Pandemics; Secuelas; Sequels; Suicide, Attempted/psychology