Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Different studies have suggested that psychological, social and economic factors could contribute to an increase in the suicide. That is why the scientific community fear an epidemic of suicides secondary to this crisis. The objective is to evaluate the variables related to suicidal behavior during the two states of alarm and to review if there were sociodemographic or clinical differences with respect to periods prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We compared visits to the emergency room and their characteristics of all patients with suicidal behavior before and after the pandemic in Lérida. Information on sociodemographic status, reason for consultation, diagnosis and characteristics of suicidal behavior was obtained from the electronic medical record.



RESULTS: No differences were observed in the percentage of suicidal ideation or attempts in the three periods (p=0.201). The characteristics in the multiple logistic regression associated with suicidal behavior are: being a woman (OR: 1.81 [1.27-2.56]), living with relatives (OR: 1.55 [1.05-2.32]) and have a diagnosis of non-alcohol related substance use disorder (OR: 1.94 [1.09-3.42]). As protective factors, being visited in the emergency room during the second state of alarm (OR: 0.68 [0.48-0.96]) and having depression (OR: 0.67 [0.47-0.96]).



CONCLUSIONS: Emergency care for suicidal behavior did not increase during the pandemic and, in fact, in 2020 completed suicides decreased by almost half in the province. Risk factors for suicide attempt were female gender, living with relatives, and having a substance use disorder diagnosis. Instead, depression was a protective factor.

