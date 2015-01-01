Abstract

Youth in the U.S. experience a high rate of assault-related injuries resulting in physical, psychological and social sequelae that require a wide range of services after discharge from the hospital. Hospital-based violence intervention programs (HVIP's) have been developed to engage youth in services designed to reduce the incidence of violent injury in young people. HVIP's combine the efforts of medical staff with community-based partners to provide trauma-informed care to violently-injured people and have been found to be a cost-effective means to reduce re-injury rates and improve social and behavioral health outcomes. Few studies have explored the organizational and community level factors that impact implementation of these important and complex interventions. The objective of this study was to develop an in-depth understanding of the factors that impact HVIP implementation from the perspectives of 41 stakeholders through qualitative interviews. Thematic analysis generated three themes that included the importance of integrated, collaborative care, the need for providers who can perform multiple service roles and deploy a range of skills, and the importance of engaging clients through extended contact. In this article we explore these themes and their implications for healthcare social work.

