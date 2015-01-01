SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wilson B, Zawitkowski S, Weiss S, Docherty L, Barata PC. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10778012231185540

37461368

The invisible nature of economic abuse contributes to its pervasiveness. Through interviews with 14 women survivors in Canada, this study identifies the ways in which economic abuse is (in)visible to survivors. There were three major themes: "Constructing and maintaining the fairy-tale" describes how gender roles and ideas of love concealed abuse. "The normalization of financial problems in heterosexual relationships" examines how disagreements about money were normalized in ways that masked abuse. "Recognizing economic abuse" describes how breaking away from expectations was critical to recognition. These findings can aid in improving support to help survivors identify, avoid, and escape economic abuse.


intimate partner violence; economic abuse; financial abuse; survivor's experiences

