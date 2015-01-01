Abstract

This study examined the extent to which cases of intimate partner violence were cleared by arrest, remained open, or closed by exceptional clearance. Incident and state-level factors associated with each outcome were examined for incidents submitted to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) from 2000 to 2009. Using the 10 years of data, comprising 5,481 jurisdictions in 36 states and the District of Columbia, findings show exceptional clearance is more likely to occur in residences, incidents of lower severity, and with same-sex couples, while being less likely in states with preferred and mandatory arrest laws. Research and policy implications are discussed.

