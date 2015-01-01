|
Funston L, Krayem G, Shackel R. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37461394
Abstract
This article reports on a qualitative study exploring victim-survivors' and social responders' experiences of Insight Exchange, an Australian-based victim-survivor-centered initiative informed by the center for response-based practice. This study involved 51 participants who completed an online survey (N = 43 social responders, N = 8 victim-survivors) and 16 participants (N = 12 social responders, N = 4 victim-survivors) who participated in semistructured interviews. The findings indicate that Insight Exchange has supported social responders to improve the quality of their responses to victim-survivors of violence. Victim-survivors reported on the value of Insight Exchange, which emphasized their resistance and responses to violence and abuse.
domestic violence; family violence; Response-Based Practice; social responses; victim-survivor lived expertise