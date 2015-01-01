|
Panchal TJ, Thusoo S, Inamdar V, Balaji A. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37461828
Violence against women is a complex phenomenon that is deeply embedded in Indian society. In this mixed methods article, court records data (2005-2010) from two sites in Maharashtra, India along with in-depth interviews with stakeholders were analyzed to examine the implementation of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (PWDVA). Out of 77.28% married women who filed a case under the PWDVA, 60.28% of them reported dowry-related harassment. Maharashtra has the social infrastructure in place to implement the law, although optimal use needs to be ensured for speedy delivery of justice.
Language: en
intimate partner violence; domestic violence; court records data; legal process; Maharashtra; protection of women from domestic violence act (2005)