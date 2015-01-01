Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to investigate the state of bulbar conjunctival vessels, rheological properties of blood, catecholamines (adrenaline, norepinephrine), lipid metabolism, alkaline proteins of blood serum in patients with consequences of mild combat traumatic brain injury.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: 76 individuals aged 28 to 41 years were examined. The duration of the injury lasted from 2 to 4 years. The control group consisted of 28 individuals aged 45 to 49 years with primary cerebral atherosclerosis and manifestations of cerebral circulation disorders. The state of the bulbar conjunctiva vessels and blood circulation was studied using a slit lamp SHCHL-2B at 40-fold magnification. Rheological parameters, lipid metabolism, serum alkaline proteins, total catecholamines were studied according to generally accepted methods.



RESULTS: Results: Changes in the vessels of the bulbar conjunctiva (stage II-III) were detected in 76% of the subjects, indicating the formation of cerebral vascular pathology, and in 87% of patients with initial cerebral atherosclerosis. The analysis of lipid metabolism showed significantly (p<0.05) increased data on all studied parameters (cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein, β-lipoprotein, atherogenic index), both in patients with aftereffects of mild combat traumatic brain injury and in patients with initial cerebral atherosclerosis. An increase in alkaline proteins indices we detected in 62% of patients with aftereffects of mild combat cerebral trauma and in 55% of patients with initial cerebral atherosclerosis. At the same time, there was an increase in total catecholamines in the erythrocytes of patients with combat head injury. An increase in fibrinogen was noted in both groups, but in the group with initial cerebral atherosclerosis it was more pronounced.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: Combat traumatic brain injury contributes to the early formation of cerebral atherosclerosis and cerebral circulation disorders in this category of patients. The examination methods we have studied should be included in the survey plan for these patients. They are important not only for diagnosis, but also for improving treatment and preventing vascular disasters.

Language: en