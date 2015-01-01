SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oner FC, Vercoulen TFG, Alberts AMJ, Muijs SPJ. Acta Orthop. Traumatol. Turc. 2023; 57(3): 89-91.

(Copyright © 2023, Turk Ortopedi ve Travmatoloji Dernegi)

10.5152/j.aott.2023.23079

37466268

In the past, spinal trauma was frequent in high- and middle-income regions of the world with high rates of automobility and was considered a "young men's disease." However, over the last 2 decades, both of these factors have changed dramatically. This has had important implications for our methods of diagnosis, treatment, and the organization of care.


Language: en
