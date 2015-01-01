|
Agrawal KR, Bohn J, Mathre K, Buzzanell PM, O'Connell A, Salinas-Miranda A. Am. J. Health Promot. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publications)
37466383
PURPOSE: Since LGBTQ + communities experience disproportionate rates of suicidality; it is important to identify strategies for suicide prevention. Research shows that supportive interpersonal communication and identity affirmation helps prevent suicide. The purpose of this analysis is to explore the role of communicative resilience in suicide prevention among LGBTQ + communities. APPROACH: This analysis is part of a community-based participatory research project. SETTING: In November 2021, a Community-Academic Partnership hosted a virtual town hall, via Zoom, immediately followed by five Community Conversation (CC) groups. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were aged 18 years or older and identified as an LGBTQ + community member or active ally. We define active ally as an individual who, through their personal relationships, service to the community, or professional work, actively advocates for and supports members of LGBTQ + communities.
mental health; resilience; LGBTQ+; suicide prevention; communication; community-based participatory research