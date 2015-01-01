Abstract

PURPOSE: Since LGBTQ + communities experience disproportionate rates of suicidality; it is important to identify strategies for suicide prevention. Research shows that supportive interpersonal communication and identity affirmation helps prevent suicide. The purpose of this analysis is to explore the role of communicative resilience in suicide prevention among LGBTQ + communities. APPROACH: This analysis is part of a community-based participatory research project. SETTING: In November 2021, a Community-Academic Partnership hosted a virtual town hall, via Zoom, immediately followed by five Community Conversation (CC) groups. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were aged 18 years or older and identified as an LGBTQ + community member or active ally. We define active ally as an individual who, through their personal relationships, service to the community, or professional work, actively advocates for and supports members of LGBTQ + communities.



METHOD: CC groups were audio-recorded and transcribed (n= 25 participants). Transcripts were inductively coded for thematic analysis and identified themes were deductively coded using Communication Theory of Resilience (CTR) to identify observations of communicative resilience (MaxQDA2020).



RESULTS: Themes aligned with CTR, including importance of peer and professional support, affirming identities, reducing stigma, cultivating hope, and advocating for equitable policies.



CONCLUSION: Findings demonstrate that through communication, members of LGBTQ + communities enact processes of resilience that support and promote suicide prevention. These findings support community mobilization, communicative resilience, and advocacy to help save lives.

